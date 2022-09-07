search icon

So Long Spaceship, Hello Bar of Soap. Bears Placeholder Stadium Art Draws Hilarious Comparisons

Patty Wetli | September 7, 2022 9:24 am

An aerial view from the southwest of a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights. (Credit: Hart Howerton / Chicago Bears)An aerial view from the southwest of a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights. (Credit: Hart Howerton / Chicago Bears)

If the Chicago Bears make the move to Arlington Heights — and that’s still a big if — they’ll be trading in a stadium most often compared to a spaceship for a domed arena that folks are saying looks like a bar of soap.Or a birthday cake.

Or a hat.

Or, our personal favorite, a can of spam.

In renderings released Tuesday of a proposed master plan for Arlington Park, the Bears stressed that the “stadium shown is a placeholder and not an actual design.”

But that didn’t stop people from poking fun at the artwork. 

Representatives from the Bears will host an information meeting Thursday to discuss the potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park from 7-9 p.m. at John Hersey High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with attendees admitted first come, first served until capacity is reached.

Contact Patty Wetli: @pattywetli | (773) 509-5623 |  [email protected]

Chicago Bears
Arlington International Racecourse

