So Long Spaceship, Hello Bar of Soap. Bears Placeholder Stadium Art Draws Hilarious Comparisons

If the Chicago Bears make the move to Arlington Heights — and that’s still a big if — they’ll be trading in a stadium most often compared to a spaceship for a domed arena that folks are saying looks like a bar of soap.Or a birthday cake.

Or a hat.

Or, our personal favorite, a can of spam.

In renderings released Tuesday of a proposed master plan for Arlington Park, the Bears stressed that the “stadium shown is a placeholder and not an actual design.”

But that didn’t stop people from poking fun at the artwork.

The Chicago Bears release a photo of their new domed stadium! Dove Soap Stadium home of the Monsters of the Midway. Opening in the late 2020's! @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/HIR2NizgId — Jumbo (@JSShepley) September 7, 2022

Fans and architects everywhere: “Wow, they really botched the Soldier Field ‘renovation’, the thing looks like a toilet.” The Bears: “You think Soldier Field looks like a toilet?! Hold my Old Style.” — Kris w/ a K (@grayco_4) September 7, 2022

Looks like a Tupperware container — Braden (@PhiIlyPhilly) September 6, 2022

Looks like the plastic top that you have to take off to use a new deodorant stick. — Tim Clark (@ClarkTim005) September 7, 2022

Looks like a hat. The bears are going to play in a hat — matsfan (@Bake_1971) September 6, 2022

iDome — DinghyCCaptain (@DinghyCCaptain) September 6, 2022

Is it cake? — keLLie (@keLLs813) September 6, 2022

Representatives from the Bears will host an information meeting Thursday to discuss the potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park from 7-9 p.m. at John Hersey High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with attendees admitted first come, first served until capacity is reached.

